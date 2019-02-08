Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

 

1 pkg (20 oz) Kentucky Legend Jalapeno Bacon

2 cups (500 mL) semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tbsp (15 mL) shortening

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ancho chili powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon

Pinch cayenne pepper

1/4 cup (60 mL) pepitas

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC). Weave bacon onto wooden skewers; arrange on foil-lined baking sheet fitted with wire rack. Bake, turning once, for 20 to 25 minutes or until crisp. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate; let cool completely.

In microwavable bowl, combine chocolate and shortening; microwave on High, in 30-second intervals, stirring between each interval, until smooth. Stir in chili powder, cinnamon and cayenne until well combined.

Position bacon skewers over melted chocolate mixture; drizzle chocolate mixture over bacon, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Transfer to parchment paper–lined tray. Sprinkle with pepitas. Let stand until set.

Tip: Garnish with a variety of items, such as chopped dried apricots, candied ginger, toasted coconut, chopped pecans or crushed peanuts.

