1.5 oz Plantation OFTD
.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaco
.5 oz Coffee Liquor
4 oz black Coffee
Ground nutmeg and cinnamon
Heavy Whipping Cream
Sugar rim glass and add rum, ignite. Allow to caramelize the sugar, and pour other liquors then spring in nutmeg and cinnamon. Top slowly with coffee and finish it off with fresh whipped cream.
