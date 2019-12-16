Ingredients
3 cups pomegranate arils (seeds)
8 cups ice-cold distilled water
Spread 3 cups pomegranate arils (seeds) in an even layer in the bottom of a 12-cup Bundt pan. Pour 1 cup of ice-cold distilled water over arils. Place Bundt pan in freezer in a level position; freeze until frozen, about 1 hour. Add 7 more cups ice-cold distilled water; freeze until set, about 4 hours. Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes before removing ice ring from Bundt pan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.