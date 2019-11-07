Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing
4 cups baby spinach leaves
4 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
8 slices bacon, cooked and cut into small pieces
¼ cup raw pecan halves
1 cup blackberries or choice of berries
1 cup Feta or goat cheese (optional)
Dressing
½ cup hot bacon drippings
½ cup white vinegar
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
4 tablespoons granular erythritol
4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
salt and pepper to taste
Place the spinach leaves in a large salad bowl. Top with egg, bacon, pecans, blackberries and cheese.
- Prepare the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the bacon drippings, vinegar, olive oil, erythritol, and mustard. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve immediately.
