Maple Glaze
2 tablespoons melted butter
2 tablespoons sugar free maple syrup
1 tablespoon brown sugar substitute
12 ounces fresh green beans (about 2 cups), trimmed
2 tablespoons avocado oil
8 slices bacon, cut in half crosswise
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Toss the green beans in the oil.
- Using the bacon slices, wrap the green beans into bundles of 4 or 5 beans each. The number per bundle will depend on the length of the bacon and thickness of the beans. Place each bundle on the prepared pan with the seam of the bacon facedown. Sprinkle evenly with the salt and pepper.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until the bacon reaches the desired crispness and the green beans are tender.
