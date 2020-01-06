½ tablespoon butter
1 medium onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon chili powder
1 24-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
6 large eggs
salt and pepper, to taste
Feta cheese
Cilantro
- Melt butter in large stainless-steel pan over medium heat. Add onions and peppers and sauté 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and spices and cook 1 minute.
- Add tomatoes, breaking them up with a spoon. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer.
- Make egg-sized divots with a spoon and crack eggs into them. Cover and simmer 5 minutes for runnier yolks, or up to 9 minutes for well-done eggs. Sprinkle with feta and cilantro and serve.
