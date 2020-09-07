Ingredients
MARINADE
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/3 cup tamari or soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 3 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/4 inch piece ginger, grated
- 1 teaspoon Sambal or red pepper flakes
- 1/2 white onion, sliced
- 4 green onions sliced
- 2 1/2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- honey, salt, and pepper to taste
- 1 pound grass fed beef filets, cold and sliced as thin as possible
- Vegetable oil
PREPARATION
1. Place all marinade ingredients in a bowl and whisk for 5-10 seconds. Add the sliced beef and gently massage for about half a minute: Put in the refrigerator uncovered. If beef is sliced thinly enough, the 30 minutes in the marinade should do the trick. You may go overnight if desired.
2. Before cooking add honey, salt, and pepper to your taste to the beef and marinade.
3. Get a cast iron or other heavy skillet scorching hot. Drizzle a little vegetable oil to coat the pan. When cooking, you want the beef to caramelize, so be sure not to crowd the pan and work in batches if you have to. Stir-fry beef until done, usually about 3 minutes or so, or until the beef has seared nicely. Serve over rice and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds if desired.
Serves 4
