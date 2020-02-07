Makes 2 servings
- 4 oz high quality milk or dark chocolate
- 16 oz (2 cups) milk
Heat stove top to medium high. In a medium sauce pan, add milk and bring to a boil. Stir and reduce heat to simmer. Add chocolate and stir until chocolate is melted and incorporated into milk. Pour into mugs and enjoy!
Optional: Add ½ a teaspoon of vanilla, a pinch of salt/cinnamon/nutmeg/cayenne or any other add-in you wish, increasing amount to taste. Add extra warmth with a splash of bourbon, whiskey, schnapps, or flavored liquors.
