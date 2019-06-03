Ingredients:
• 2 lb shrimp U13/15 (peeled and devined)
• ¼ tsp hing / asafoetida
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• ½ teaspoon black mustard seeds
• 2 whole dried kashmiri chilie
• 8 fresh curry leaves
• 1 large red onion, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger root
• Table salt, to taste
• 1 teaspoon red chili powder
• ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
• 1 tsp sambar powder/ curry powder
• 1 teaspoon coriander powder
• 2 (14 - ounce) can coconut milk
Instructions:
1. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the mustard seeds, whole red chilie and hing. As soon as they
begin to sputter, add the curry leaves, onions, and ginger; sauté till the onions are golden brown.
2. Reduce heat. Add the salt; red chili, turmeric, sambar masala and coriander powder; sauté for 1 minute. Add the coconut milk and simmer for a few minutes.
3. Put shrimp in sauce and cook it.
