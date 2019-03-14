Ingredients
- 1 pound large raw shrimp peeled and deveined
- Herb Greek yogurt marinade, divided
- 2 cups fingerling potatoes halved
- 1 medium red onion sliced
- 1 medium red pepper sliced
- 6 ounces green beans trimmed
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Herb Yogurt Marinade/Sauce
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons parsley chopped
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400° on convection bake.
Place shrimp in a large bowl, toss with 1/2 cup of the yogurt marinade and let marinade for 30 minutes in refrigerator. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place prepared vegetables on the baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place sheet pan on middle rack and bake for approximately 15–20 minutes. Remove pan from oven, taking green beans off, set aside. Lay shrimp in single layer on pan and place back in oven for 10 minutes, or until shrimp are pink and slightly firm. To serve, distribute vegetables evenly among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, 2 tablespoons of Feta cheese and heaping spoonful of yogurt sauce.
