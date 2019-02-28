Crust --
1 ¼ c Almond Flour or any GF flour
2 tbsp melted coconut oil
Dash salt
Dash cinnamon
1 egg, beaten
Whisk egg, cinnamon and salt together. Add flour + incorporate thoroughly with hands or spatula. Dough will be dry. Add melted coconut oil + incorporate thoroughly. Dough will become tacky. Roll dough into ball. If dough is too sticky add more melted coconut oil or wet fingers. This will allow you to easily play with the dough. Place dough on parchment paper or between two pieces of parchment to avoid sticking. Roll dough into desired crust shape about ⅛” thick. Parbake dough at 350 degrees for roughly 10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven + add toppings. Continue baking at 350 degrees until cheese is thoroughly melted roughly 10 more minutes.
Toppings --
Seasonal squash, Delicata, Acorn or butternut
Gouda
Goat cheese
Thinly sliced red onion or shallot
Parsley for garnish
Thinly slice squash into desired cuts. Toss with olive oil + salt and broil until golden brown. Set aside + add to pizza when dough is partially baked.
Kale Sauce --
1 bushel of Lacinato Kale
3-4 cloves garlic
¼ C olive oil
Dash salt
In small pan drizzle olive oil + salt. Add cloves of garlic and saute until golden brown, roughly 5-7 minutes on medium-high heat. When cloves are golden brown remove from pan + add to food processor or blender along with oil from pan. Rough chop kale, removing ribs. Bring water to boil + blanch kale for a few minutes until soft. Remove kale from water and add to food processor or blender. Save extra water to add to sauce mixture for desired consistency. Add a couple of more dashes of salt to taste!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.