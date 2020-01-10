Crab meat, jumbo lump, 2
carrots, red onion, bell pepper, minced 1/4 cup of each
2 whole eggs
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
zest from one lemon
salt and pepper
1/4 cup of panko bread crumbs plus more for coating
Mix everything but crab and panko bread crumbs, combine crab slowly with seasoning mixture so that the crab stays mostly intact. Add panko and mix together. Lightly form into small oval shapes and coat in extra panko bread crumbs. Fry lightly in a saute pan about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a pan with a wire rack so they can rest. Serve with cajun aioli, charred lemon and fresh chives.
Cajun Aioli
1 cup of mayo with hot sauce and cajun spice blend to your taste.
