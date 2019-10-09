Ingredients:
2 lbs. fresh boneless pork loin
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
Salt, Paprika, Ground Black Pepper for seasoning
3 eggs or egg product equivalent
2 cups plain Fine or Med bread crumbs Canola oil & Butter mixture for pan frying
Lemon wedges to serve, A MUST!
Trim the boneless pork loin of excess fat, slice them ½ inch thick. Place slices on cutting board and cover with a lg plastic storage bag and flatten with a mallet or heavy pan to ¼ to 1/8-inch thickness. Season liberally with Salt, Pepper and Paprika. Dredge each piece of meat with the flower, dip it into the egg wash and next the breadcrumbs.
NOTE: If you have a fryer at home you may use it to make the Schnitzels. We have never tried making them in the new popular Air Fryer.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add oil & butter, liberally cover bottom of the pan. When the oil is hot, add the cutlets and sauté 3 minutes on each side until browned and crispy.
Remove the cutlets to a cookie sheet with a wire cooling rack. Keep in oven to keep warm if making a lot of them. Otherwise, serve immediately with French Fries and Red Cabbage. Top each Schnitzel with a slice or 2 of lemon.
Enjoy with your favorite German or Austrian White Wine.
