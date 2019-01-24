4 -6oz pieces of trout fillets, skin on
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp butter
- 1 TBS lemon juice
Ham braised white beans
- 1 smoked ham hock
- 1 gallon chicken stock or water
- 1 white onion, peeled and medium diced
- 4 cloves garlic rough chopped
- 1 tbs salt
- 1 tbs black pepper
- 1 quart of white beans soaked overnight
- 2 cups baby kale or rough chopped kale
- 1 tbs parsley
Preserved Lemon Gremolata
- 1 TBS preserved lemon rind diced (optional) substitute with lemon zest
- 1 TBS finely minced parsley
- 1 TBS lemon juice
- 1 TBS finely minced Marcona almonds
- 1 TBS extra virgin olive oil
For the white beans, first make a stock by using the smoked ham hock, onion, garlic, and chicken stock or water. Bring to a simmer and let roll gently for 1 1/2 hours. Once stock is done, place your soaked white beans in and cook until done, about 1 hour. More if needed. To finish the beans, season with salt and pepper, kale and parsley.
For the gremolata place all ingredients in a food processor until fine.
Sauté the trout in olive oil, skin side down until just golden brown on the skin side. Add 1 tsp of butter and 1 tsp of lemon juice to the pan and then flip the fish with a spatula.
To plate, place a spoon full of white beans in a bowl or plate, place fish on top skin side up, and finish with a drizzle of gremolata on top of the fish.
