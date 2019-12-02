Filet Mignon with Grilled Portobello Caps, Caramelized Onions, Mashed Potatoes – paired with the Tennessee Brew Works Extra Easy Ale
Start with the dishes’ base, mashed potatoes, boil your potatoes, skin on or off - your preference and
toss them into your blender and whip. Add milk/heavy cream, salt, pepper, butter, and garlic to taste.
Then, roast off a portobello mushroom cap in the oven under low broil heat. Brush with melted butter and add a pinch of salt and pepper.
We are going to start the onions next. Slice up a medium-sized red onion and begin sautéing it in butter...as it caramelizes, add one half bottle of State Park Blonde Ale and a teaspoon of brown sugar. Let this reduce-down and simmer on low heat.
Grill your filets with some salt and pepper, to the temperature you prefer.
When the filets are done, put the mashed potatoes on the top of your plate, and place your filet on the potatoes.
Cut the portobello caps into quarters and place one portion on each of your filets.
Then pour your onion and beer reduction vertically down the plate, covering all items.
