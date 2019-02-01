HANDS-ON 25 MINUTES
TOTAL 1 HOUR, 5 MINUTES
SERVES 24
When my friend Jincy and I started our first business, we called it “Instead of Flowers.” For example, if someone died or had a baby, our clients would call us instead of ordering flowers, and we would deliver food. We had so much fun with this company that our husbands used to call our business “Instead of a Job!” Jincy’s job was to make these pecan bites because, for the life of me, I ruined them every time. They aren’t difficult, but you have to watch the butter, sugar, and cream closely. It takes a little bit of focus, which has never been my strong suit.
1 cup chopped pecans
12 graham crackers
1 cup packed brown sugar
3⁄4 cup (6 ounces) salted butter
2 tablespoons whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 10 to 12 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.
2 Line a 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan with aluminum foil; lightly grease the foil. Arrange the graham crackers in a single layer in the prepared pan, slightly overlapping the edges.
3 Combine the sugar, butter, and cream in a medium-size heavy saucepan; bring to a boil over medium, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, and stir in the vanilla and pecans. Pour the butter mixture over the crackers, spreading to coat.
4 Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Immediately sprinkle with the salt, and slide the foil from the pan onto a wire rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Break into bite-size pieces.
