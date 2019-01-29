Serves 6-8
2 ¼-2 ½ pounds pork belly, skin-on, in one nice piece with a good ratio of meat to fat
2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (see Ingredients page 000) or dry sherry
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 heaping teaspoon sage leaves
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons ground Sichuan peppercorns
2 teaspoons white vinegar
1 ½ cup coarse rock salt
Note: Pork must be chilled for 12-24 hours before cooking; plan ahead accordingly.
Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil.
Using a skewer or fine-tipped knife, carefully poke as many holes as you can into the skin of the pork belly, being careful not to go all the way through to the flesh. This will help the fat render and the skin crisp.
Set the pork on a rack or elevated in some fashion in the sink. When the water has boiled, carefully, one cup at a time pour it gently and slowly over the pork skin, allowing the water to run off and down the drain. Blot the pork dry and return it to the cutting board.
Flip the pork over so it’s meat-side up and rub all over with the Shaoxing wine or dry sherry. (The excess will run off, that’s okay.) Season evenly with the celery seed, sage, salt and Sichuan peppercorns and flip over to the skin side again. Place on a tray or plate and chill in the refrigerator, uncovered (blotting any excess wine off the skin) for 12-24 hours.
When you’re ready to cook, preheat the oven to 350°F.
Line a 9 x 13 inch baking dish well with foil and add the pork, skin side up. Carefully pull in the excess foil to snugly surround the meat as much as possible, leaving the skin exposed.
Brush the white vinegar evenly over the skin. Carefully take the rock salt and spread it evenly over the skin.
Roast, uncovered, for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until meat is firm but some juices and fats are releasing into the pan. Remove the pork from the baking dish and allow to cool for 10 minutes on a rack while you preheat the broiler to low and place the oven rack in the lower third of the oven.
Discard the foil and rock salt from the baking dish and carefully remove any rock salt that has stuck to the pork (be sure there is no rock salt left on pork). Wipe the baking dish clean and return the pork to the dish.
Place in the broiler and watch carefully for 10-15 minutes— the skin should bubble but should not brown. If browning occurs, lower the temperature and/or rack. Good even bubbling is key— going a little past the bubble stage is helpful to make the skin less chewy and more crisp, but be careful that it doesn’t get too brown.
When fully bubbled, remove the pork and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Using a serrated knife, cut into bite-sized pieces and serve.
