Ingredients
2 flat scoops pulled pork
1 biscuit
2 poached eggs
2 oz hollandaise
1 tsp chives
Method
1. Place two eggs in lightly simmering poaching water and cook for 3 minutes. See Poached Egg Spec for complete cooking guide. When ready, it is acceptable to briefly hold in warm, dry perforated half hotel pan/hotel pan set up and allow water to drain.
2. Building stacks: cut biscuit in half on the horizontal axis on clean work surface. Place biscuit halves in the center of the plate. The biscuit sides should be touching.
3. Using a scoop, put one flat scoop of pulled pork on top of each biscuit half.
Create small divot in each pork scoop with back of scoop. Do not flatten each
pile.
4. Put eggs on top of pulled pork in each divot.
5. Ladle 1 oz of hollandaise over each egg.
6. Sprinkle chives to garnish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.