Ingredients
2 pieces of fried chicken (4 oz each)
1 buttermilk biscuit
10 - 12 leaves of baby spinach
2 poached eggs
2 oz Tasso cream sauce
1 batch seasoned flower (see spec book)
1 batch egg wash (see spec book)
1 tsp chives
Method
1. Bread chicken using 3 Step Batter Process (see separate spec) WITH A GLOVED HAND — seasoned flour — egg wash — seasoned flour —
pat off excess flour before frying.
2. Fry chicken @ 350ºF until pieces are golden brown and an internal temperature of at least 145 - 150ºF, approximately 5 minutes. Rest on Savaday to remove excess grease.
3. Place two eggs in lightly simmering poaching water and cook for 3 minutes. See Poached Egg Spec for complete cooking guide. When ready, it is acceptable to briefly hold in warm, perforated ½ hotel pan with full half pan underneath.
4. Build benedict stacks: Plate spinach in line in middle of plate. Cut biscuit in half on horizontal axis on clean work surface. Place biscuit halves in the center of the plate. The biscuit halves should be touching.
5. Place one 4 oz piece of fried chicken on each biscuit half. Do not flatten.
6. Place one poached egg on top of each chicken piece.
7. Ladle 1 oz of Tasso cream sauce over each stack.
8. Sprinkle chives to garnish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.