16 Oz. gemelli pasta (can substitute your favorite shape)
2 Zucchini diced
2 Cups artichoke hearts
1 Red pepper diced
1 Red onion diced
1 C Grape tomatoes
6 oz. Crimini mushrooms (can substitute white button)
6 Cloves garlic cloves crushed
¼ C Extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon mixed Italian herbs (basil,thyme,oregano)
¼ C Fresh basil
¼ C Fresh Parsley
2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
* Be sure to cut all vegetables the same size to ensure even cooking
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Toss vegetables in a large bowl with olive oil, dried herbs, salt and pepper. Transfer to roasting pan or sheet pan. Roast veggies in oven for 20 minutes, stirring after first 10. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook till al dente’ about 10 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water and drain pasta in colander. Add roasted veggies and pasta to large skillet. Add reserved pasta water and let heat for 5 minutes stirring to combine. Check seasoning, add salt and pepper if needed. Finish with balsamic vinegar, torn fresh parsley, basil and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Serve immediately
