Ingredients:
1.5# golden beets (roughly three medium sized beets)
1 small red beet(optional)
8 ounces green onion
⅔ cup of tahini
1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup olive oil
½ cup lemon juice
Water (for consistency)
Procedure: (red beet crumbs should be prepared the day before but are optional to the dish)
Roasting The Beets:
1. Take the golden beets and cut off the tops.
2. In a baking pan with tall sides, pour enough salt to cover the bottom of the pan by ½" and place the beets on top of the salt layer(they don't need to touch but for the sake of not wasting salt, use a pan that is just small enough to fit the beets in it.). Wrap the pan tightly in cling wrap and then aluminum foil.
3. Roast in the oven at 350° for one and a half hours.
4. Remove the pan from the oven and open the foil(careful of steam!) if the beets feel slightly tender to the touch and the pad of your finger can rub away the skin of the beet, they are done. If not they may need to rest and steam. Re-cover the pan and allow to rest for another 20-30 minutes.
5. Once rested, use a kitchen rag to "rub" the skin off of the beets, slice them into portions and they are ready to serve.
Tahini/Green Onion Puree:
1. Rinse your onions in the sink and pat dry.
2. Using either a gas or charcoal grill, or a large saute pan, cook the onions on high heat with very little oil on them. You should be looking for a nice charred and wilted look to them.
3. Give the onions a rough chop and place them in a food processor along with the tahini, lemon juice, salt, and oil. Blitz in high speed until the onions are pureed nicely, add a touch of water for a thinner consistency.
Beet Jus and Crumbs(optional):
1. Peel the red beet and medium dice it.
2. Boil the red beet in a small pot of water until tender. Reserve the water for a garnish and puree the solids.
3. Spread the pureed beet solids on a sheet tray lined with a piece of parchment and dry the puree on the lowest setting of your oven(mine at home just says "warm") until the solids are dry to the touch
4. Crumble and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.