Serves four
Four slices artisan bread of choice, toasted
1 cup ricotta cheese
Fresh mint, basil, or combination
Local honey
Half an apple, thinly sliced
Salt & pepper
Toast bread as desired. Whisk ricotta by hand until whipped & fluffy. Spread a layer of ricotta onto each slice of toast. Sprinkle lightly with salt & pepper. Top with apple slices, chopped fresh herbs, and drizzle with honey. Enjoy!
