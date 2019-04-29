Serves four

Four slices artisan bread of choice, toasted

1 cup ricotta cheese

Fresh mint, basil, or combination

Local honey

Half an apple, thinly sliced

Salt & pepper

 Toast bread as desired. Whisk ricotta by hand until whipped & fluffy. Spread a layer of ricotta onto each slice of toast. Sprinkle lightly with salt & pepper. Top with apple slices, chopped fresh herbs, and drizzle with honey. Enjoy!

