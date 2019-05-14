Will feed 3-4 people and you may use any fish you like.
White Bean Cassoulet
- 16oz can white beans
- 1 red bell pepper small
- 1 poblano pepper
- 1 white onion
- 1/2 pound bacon
- 1 box of chicken stock
- 2 stalk of celery
- 1 carrot
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Room temp. salted butter
Process: Small dice all vegetables and bacon. Place a medium size sauce pan on medium heat to warm. Once pan is hot place two ounces of butter in pan until it coats pan then add bacon and sauté till edges start to brown, stirring often. Add onion, celery and carrots to bacon and sauté till vegetables become soft, again stirring frequently. Add peppers until all vegetables and continue to sauté till onions are caramelized and vegetables are tender, without burning the bacon. Add chicken stock, turn down heat let reduce until a thick sauce consistency. Salt and pepper to taste.
Fennel Salad
- 1/4 head of cabbage
- 1/2 red bell pepper
- 1/2 orange bell pepper
- 1/2 carrot
- 1/2 bulb fennel
- 4 each green onion
Process: Clean and wash all vegetables. Julienne all vegetables (1/4 inch thick and 2 inches long) trying to keep them all the same size. Place in items into a mixing bowl with ice water to shock (crisp them up). Set aside.
Shallot Vinaigrette
- 2 Small shallots, peeled
- 1/3 cup Apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup Olive oil
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1-2 oz. Cilantro, to taste
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard, may add more if desired
- 1 tsp Honey, may add more to sweeten
Process: Cut shallots into thin rings, place in mixing bowl with mustard and honey, set aside. Rough chop cilantro and add to mixing bowl. Gently mix to blend. Add vinegar and mix. While whisking slowly incorporate olive oil into mix until well blended. Season and let sit for 30 minutes.
Corn Bread
- We suggest using your own passed down family recipe or favorite mix.
Red Snapper, 4 - 5 oz filet
- Salt & pepper, for seasoning
- 2 oz. Room temp. salted butter for sautéing
- or for the health conscious
- 2 oz. Olive Oil for sautéing
Process: Season fish to your liking, may be as simple as salt & pepper or your own blend. Place a large sauté pan over high heat till pan is almost at smoke. Add butter (or oil) to coat pan but do not let it smoke! Now, while being careful and cautious place fish in pan skin side down and cook till skin gets crispy, 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook till lightly crisp and cooked through but not overcooked.
Plating process: Place cassoulet in center of plate and take a small square, 2x2 or smaller, of corn bread and set on top of cassoulet. Place fish on cornbread, a little off center and top with fennel salad. Drizzle vinaigrette around and on top right before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.