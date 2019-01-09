YASAI SHOYU FROM THE GREEN PHEASANT

Traditional Japanese vegetable broth:

 4 qts water

80 grams konbu (dried seaweed)

15 grams dried shiitake mushrooms

1 medium yellow onion, charred

30 grams fresh ginger, coarsely chopped, skin on

4 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped

2 cups soy sauce

1 cup mirin

Put all ingredients in pot and let simmer 30 minutes - 1 hour, at least. 2 hours preferred.

Do not let boil or konbu becomes bitter.

Strain broth and refrigerate for up to a week.

