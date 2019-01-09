YASAI SHOYU FROM THE GREEN PHEASANT
Traditional Japanese vegetable broth:
4 qts water
80 grams konbu (dried seaweed)
15 grams dried shiitake mushrooms
1 medium yellow onion, charred
30 grams fresh ginger, coarsely chopped, skin on
4 cloves fresh garlic, coarsely chopped
2 cups soy sauce
1 cup mirin
Put all ingredients in pot and let simmer 30 minutes - 1 hour, at least. 2 hours preferred.
Do not let boil or konbu becomes bitter.
Strain broth and refrigerate for up to a week.
