Chef and culinary stylist Ashton Keefe has tips on how to put a Thanksgiving meal together in only 90 minutes.

Serves 6

Turkey roulade is a dish that looks fancier than what it is, which is always something I like when entertaining. Elegant, efficient (the stuffing is in the bird!) and quick. A turkey that’s done in an hour on Thanksgiving and looks like it spent all day making, sign us up.

1 2-3 lb. turkey breast, butterflied

1 cup pitted and chopped dates

½ cup wine

½ apple, diced

½ onion, diced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

½ cup breadcrumbs

½ cup low sodium chicken stock

1 egg

2 ½ teaspoon salt, divided

Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 425° F. Place dates in a small bowl. In a small saucepan heat wine up until simmering and pour over dates to reconstitute. You can also reheat the wine in the microwave by placing it in a microwave safe bowl.

In a large bowl combine apple, onion, sage, breadcrumbs, chicken stock, egg and ½ teaspoon salt Stir until fully combined.

Lay turkey breast out flat on a surface and season the entire bird with 2 teaspoons of salt and pepper. Place filling in center of the flatten turkey, leaving ½” border and roll up. Place seam side down in a roasting pan and tie using kitchen twine.

Cover outside of turkey with olive oil and roast for 50-60 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160° F.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.