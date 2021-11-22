Serves 6
Turkey roulade is a dish that looks fancier than what it is, which is always something I like when entertaining. Elegant, efficient (the stuffing is in the bird!) and quick. A turkey that’s done in an hour on Thanksgiving and looks like it spent all day making, sign us up.
1 2-3 lb. turkey breast, butterflied
1 cup pitted and chopped dates
½ cup wine
½ apple, diced
½ onion, diced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
½ cup breadcrumbs
½ cup low sodium chicken stock
1 egg
2 ½ teaspoon salt, divided
Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 425° F. Place dates in a small bowl. In a small saucepan heat wine up until simmering and pour over dates to reconstitute. You can also reheat the wine in the microwave by placing it in a microwave safe bowl.
In a large bowl combine apple, onion, sage, breadcrumbs, chicken stock, egg and ½ teaspoon salt Stir until fully combined.
Lay turkey breast out flat on a surface and season the entire bird with 2 teaspoons of salt and pepper. Place filling in center of the flatten turkey, leaving ½” border and roll up. Place seam side down in a roasting pan and tie using kitchen twine.
Cover outside of turkey with olive oil and roast for 50-60 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160° F.
