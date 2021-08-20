Sauce Pomodoro for Ratatouille
1qt Toasted Tomato Purée
2ea Yellow Onions, sliced
2ea Fresno Chiles
6ea Garlic Cloves, shaved
Bouquet Garni of fresh Thyme and Bay Leaf
3tbs Butter, Unsalted
In a heavy bottomed pan (Le Cruset is what I use), heat butter gently, no browning. Add all vegetables and herbs, season aggressively with salt. When veggies are translucent, add the roasted tomato purée. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for five minutes. Adjust seasoning, transfer to an appropriate storage container and chill overnight. The next day add the sauce to a blender and blend on high until smooth.
Walnut Gremolata
2c Walnuts, toasted
Zest of one Lemon
2tsp Chive, minced
2tsp Parsley, minced
2tsp Mint, minced
2tsp Basil, minced
Toast walnuts in oven at 400F for 6 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature. Once cool, add walnuts to food processor along with the lemon zest and herbs. Pulse until ground, not a paste, just small crumbles. Season with salt and pepper. Store in cool dry place.
