Sea Salt chef Brad Webb makes Grilled Swordfish with Summer Ratatouille and Walnut Gremolata

Sauce Pomodoro for Ratatouille

1qt Toasted Tomato Purée

2ea Yellow Onions, sliced

2ea Fresno Chiles

6ea Garlic Cloves, shaved

Bouquet Garni of fresh Thyme and Bay Leaf

3tbs Butter, Unsalted

In a heavy bottomed pan (Le Cruset is what I use), heat butter gently, no browning. Add all vegetables and herbs, season aggressively with salt. When veggies are translucent, add the roasted tomato purée. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for five minutes. Adjust seasoning, transfer to an appropriate storage container and chill overnight. The next day add the sauce to a blender and blend on high until smooth.

Walnut Gremolata

2c Walnuts, toasted

Zest of one Lemon

2tsp Chive, minced

2tsp Parsley, minced

2tsp Mint, minced

2tsp Basil, minced

Toast walnuts in oven at 400F for 6 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature. Once cool, add walnuts to food processor along with the lemon zest and herbs. Pulse until ground, not a paste, just small crumbles. Season with salt and pepper. Store in cool dry place.

