Beer Mac
Ingredients
- 1 stick (1/4lb) unsalted butter
- 1 tbsp grated yellow onion
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup Ida Golden Ale
- Spice blend (1tsp salt, 1/2 tsp white pepper, 1/2 tsp ground mustard, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder)
- 2 cups aged white cheddar cheese (shredded)
- 1 cup Dutch gouda cheese (shredded)
- 1 lb cooked elbow noodles
Directions
- Melt butter in saucepan.
- Add grated onion and cook down.
- Add flour and whisk until combined. Cook about 3 minutes.
- Add lemon juice and whisk to combine.
- Add milk and beer, whisk until combined.
- Continue to whisk until sauce is thickened.
- Add spice blend and whisk to combine.
- Add cheeses and whisk to combine.
- Add cooked elbow noodles to cheese sauce. Stir to combine.
Fried Onion Topping
Ingredients
- 1/2 Yellow onion (thinly sliced)
- Spiced flour (1 cup flour, 1tsp paprika, 1tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp onion powder)
Directions
- Preheat oil in a pan to 350.
- Thinly slice onion.
- Toss onion slices in buttermilk.
- Toss onion slices in seasoned flour.
- Fry onions until golden brown.
