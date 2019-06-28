Ingredients:
Watermelon, cubed 4 cups
Lump crab meat 1 pound
Lime juice 1/4 cup
Olive oil 1/2 cup
Basil leaves, torn 12 each
Mint leaves, torn 8 each
Kosher salt To taste
Black pepper, ground To taste
Method:
1. Combine the watermelon, lime juice and olive oil; toss well to evenly coat.
2. Season with salt and black pepper.
3. Add the torn herbs and toss well to distribute.
4. Put equal portions of the dressed watermelon on 4 plates. Sprinkle the crab meat evenly over each plate.
5. Finish with a pinch of salt and twist of black pepper over the crab.
