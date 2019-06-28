Ingredients:

Watermelon, cubed           4 cups

Lump crab meat              1 pound

Lime juice                       1/4 cup

Olive oil                          1/2 cup

Basil leaves, torn             12 each

Mint leaves, torn              8 each

Kosher salt                      To taste

Black pepper, ground        To taste 

Method:

1.  Combine the watermelon, lime juice and olive oil; toss well to evenly coat. 

2.   Season with salt and black pepper. 

3.  Add the torn herbs and toss well to distribute. 

4.  Put equal portions of the dressed watermelon on 4 plates. Sprinkle the crab meat evenly over each plate. 

5.  Finish with a pinch of salt and twist of black pepper over the crab. 

