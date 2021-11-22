Chef and culinary stylist Ashton Keefe has tips on how to put a Thanksgiving meal together in only 90 minutes.

Serves 6

We can’t begin to tell you how easy and elegant these look. They’ll be done before you even know it. In fact, we encourage you to make these your own, use whatever you have in your kitchen and simplify your life when making Thanksgiving this year.

2 sweet potatoes, go for the longer and skinnier ones

8 ounces goat cheese, room temperature

1 pear or 1 apple, thinly sliced

Squeeze of lemon

Walnuts or pecans

Microgreens, optional garnish

Extra virgin olive oil, to finish

Maldon salt, to finish

Prick both potatoes with a fork and pop in the microwave for 3-4 minutes or until soft, cool slightly.

When potatoes are cool until it’s ¼” rounds and place on a serving tray or board. Spoon or pipe goat cheese on rounds, evenly distributing, about 1 scant tablespoon each and top with fruit. Squeeze lemon to prevent the fruit from oxidizing and garnish with nut, microgreens, a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt.

Serve and enjoy.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.