Serves 6
We can’t begin to tell you how easy and elegant these look. They’ll be done before you even know it. In fact, we encourage you to make these your own, use whatever you have in your kitchen and simplify your life when making Thanksgiving this year.
2 sweet potatoes, go for the longer and skinnier ones
8 ounces goat cheese, room temperature
1 pear or 1 apple, thinly sliced
Squeeze of lemon
Walnuts or pecans
Microgreens, optional garnish
Extra virgin olive oil, to finish
Maldon salt, to finish
Prick both potatoes with a fork and pop in the microwave for 3-4 minutes or until soft, cool slightly.
When potatoes are cool until it’s ¼” rounds and place on a serving tray or board. Spoon or pipe goat cheese on rounds, evenly distributing, about 1 scant tablespoon each and top with fruit. Squeeze lemon to prevent the fruit from oxidizing and garnish with nut, microgreens, a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt.
Serve and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.