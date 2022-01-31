HOMEMADE SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
NOTE: Use this recipe if you’d like to make this sweet and sour sauce from scratch.
3⁄4 to 1 cup (180 to 240 ml) pineapple juice (drained from a 20-oz [567-g] can pineapple chunks)
1⁄2 (20-oz [567-g]) can pineapple chunks 1⁄2 cup (120 ml) ketchup
1⁄2 cup (120 ml) coconut aminos
2 cloves garlic
1 (1-inch [2.5-cm]) piece fresh ginger, finely chopped or grated
1 tbsp (8 g) tapioca starch Pinch of red pepper flakes
Blend all of the sauce ingredients in a high- powered blender. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. The sauce will keep for up to 2 months.
