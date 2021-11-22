Serves 6
I love anything that’s miniature for a couple of reasons… it personalizes an experience, it looks charming, and it cooks quicker. Cooking stuffing in muffin tins is the wave of the future for Thanksgiving stuffing lovers that crave the crispy “edges.” To save even more time, cube and lay bread out to dry overnight instead of toasting. Better yet, this cooks at the same temperature as the turkey so you can pop everything in the oven at once.
3 cups torn bread, such as sourdough
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
½ onion, diced
2-3 celery stalks, with leaves
½ apple, diced
½ cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon chopped sage
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup low sodium chicken stock
2 eggs
Preheat oven to 425° F. Grease 6 muffin tins using butter, olive oil or cooking spray.
Place torn bread on a sheet tray and drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Pop in oven and toast while you sauté your onion/celery/apple mixture.
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat and add onion, celery and apple. Cook for 2-3 minutes until translucent. Add pecans, sage and salt. Stir and remove from the heat to cool slightly.
Remove toasted bread from the oven and place in a large bowl. To the bread add onion/apple mixture and toss with chicken stock and eggs until fully combined. Evenly divide between muffin tins and pop in the oven to cook for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and dry/toasted.
This should time up perfectly with the turkey being done.
