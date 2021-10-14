In this series, we’re showing off a classic roasted chicken in the most delicious way. The whole chicken is simply seasoned, then roasted along with some wedgecut oven fries. The breasts and fries are served with a generous helping of a fresh arugula salad for the first meal in the series. The wings, legs, and thighs are then transformed into my interpretation of butter chicken. The creamy red sauce is served over fluffy white rice and topped with plenty of cilantro (which you can omit if you don’t have a taste for it). More Information DAIRY-FREE OPTION EGG-FREE GLUTEN-FREE GRAIN-FREE OPTION LOW-CARB OPTION NUT-FREE FREEZER-FRIENDLY
Serves 2
Active time: 30 MINUTES Total time: 1 HOUR 30 MINUTES Ingredients
For Roasted Chicken 1 (4- to 4 1/2-pound) whole chicken 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) salted butter, at room temperature 4 garlic cloves, minced 1 teaspoon fine sea salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
For the Roasted Potatoes 1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch-wide wedges 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
For the Fresh Arugula Salad 4 cups arugula 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F. Roast the chicken: Remove the giblets from the cavity of the chicken and pat the chicken dry with a paper towel. In a small bowl, stir together the butter and garlic until well combined. Rub about half the garlic butter over the outside of the chicken. Using your fingers, gently lift the skin from the breast and smear the rest of the garlic butter under the skin. Place the chicken in a roasting pan or on a rimmed baking sheet. Tuck the wing tips under the joint where the wing meets the chicken’s body. Using about 6 inches of kitchen twine, tie the ends of the drumsticks together. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper. Roast for 1 hour 10 minutes, or until the juices run clear and/or an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of a thigh registers 165°F. If the skin starts to brown too deeply, tent the chicken with a piece of aluminum foil. Meanwhile, roast the potatoes: In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil. Spread them out over a rimmed baking sheet and season with the salt. When the chicken has been in the oven for 35 minutes, put the potatoes in the oven and roast for 45 minutes, or until they start to look golden brown. When the chicken is done, remove it from the oven, tent it with foil (if it’s not already tented), and let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the arugula salad: Place the arugula in a large bowl. Add the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper and massage the dressing into the leaves. 11. Remove the potatoes from the oven. Carve the legs, thighs, and wings from the chicken, transfer to an airtight container, and refrigerate to use for Meal 2 (it will keep for up to 5 days). Carve the chicken breasts from the chicken and divide them between two plates. Serve the chicken with the potatoes and arugula salad alongside.
TIP
• Start working on the arugula salad once you’ve pulled the chicken out of the oven.
Nutritional Information CALORIES: 400 FAT: 12.9G CARBS: 25.8G PROTEIN: 44.4G
