Cassy Joy Garcia talks about what is different about her cookbook. She demonstrates some of the recipes from her book.

 In this series, we’re showing off a classic roasted chicken in the most delicious way. The whole chicken is simply seasoned, then roasted along with some wedgecut oven fries. The breasts and fries are served with a generous helping of a fresh arugula salad for the first meal in the series. The wings, legs, and thighs are then transformed into my interpretation of butter chicken. The creamy red sauce is served over fluffy white rice and topped with plenty of cilantro (which you can omit if you don’t have a taste for it).

TIP

• Start working on the arugula salad once you’ve pulled the chicken out of the oven.

