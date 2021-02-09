2 each Lobster Tails – Split and meat removed.
2 oz Oil
1 each Shallot = Minced
¼ cup Champagne Vinegar
1 cup Champagne
2 cups Heavy Cream
2 Tbs Butter
TT Salt
TT Pepper
2 Tbs Fresh Chives – Minced
Split Lobster tails with Chef’s knife and remove meat. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Heat oil in sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add lobster and sauté lightly and slightly undercooked, remove from pan and set aside. In same pan, add minced shallots and cook for about 1 minute. Add champagne vinegar and champagne. Allow to reduce to 1/4th volume and add cream. Reduce liquid by half and return lobster meat to the mixture. Simmer for approximately 2 minutes and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place in puff pastry shell (recipe included) and top with fresh minced chives.
Puff Pastry Shell
1 each sheet Puff Pastry
1 each Egg – beaten.
Cut puff pastry into two pieces measuring 2 inches by 4 inches. Brush one piece with egg mixture and place second piece on top. Lightly push down to form a bond between the two pieces. With a paring knife cut the top layer of puff pastry, tracing the borders ¼ inch for outside. Brush top with remaining egg mixture and bake in preheated 350-degree oven until golden brown, approximately 10 minutes. Allow to cool and gently take knife and remove the inside piece of pastry creating a shell. Add lobster mixture and lay top piece over the mixture.
