Recipe for Kentucky Legend's Loaded Turkey Cranberry Panini Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Sep 10, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sponsored by Kentucky Legend Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Loaded Turkey & Cranberry PaniniWith autumn flavors, these toasted turkey panini are hearty and satisfying for lunch, but you could also serve them as a quick and easy dinner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cranberry Turkey Autumn Food Top 4 Headlines Biden Administration calls for vaccine requirements across the country Biden Administration calls for vaccine requirements across the country Rascal Flatts band member charged with DUI in Williamson County Rascal Flatts band member charged with DUI in Williamson County Sleep expert, former user warn of troubling side effects from one of the most popular sleeping pills on the market Sleep expert, former user warn of troubling side effects from one of the most popular sleeping pills on the market Rutherford County Schools enact a mask mandate Rutherford County Schools enact a mask mandate Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Student mocked by adults after sharing personal Covid-19 connection at school board meeting Cameron Taylor Updated 18 hrs ago Tennessee unanimously approves grant for Oracle to come to Music City Melanie Layden Updated 18 hrs ago Another customer has trouble getting refund from Steve Harvey’s Sand & Soul Festival Caresse Jackman Updated Sep 7, 2021 Plans for $400-billion new city in the American desert unveiled Oscar Holland, CNN Updated Sep 6, 2021 Lil Uzi Vert says fans ripped $24 million diamond out of his forehead By Lisa Respers France, CNN Updated Sep 7, 2021 Metro PD: 20-year-old charged in deadly Lebanon Pike crash Zach Gilchriest, Content Producer Updated Sep 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.