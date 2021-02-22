Here is the recipe for the Kamut Flour Tortillas:
Servings 6
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ¼ cups White Kamut Flour
- ½ teaspoon French gray course salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 cup vegetable shortening, or olive oil
- 1/2 cup very hot water
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a medium bowl, add flour, salt and baking powder. Stir with a dough hook.
- Add shortening (or olive oil) and work into the flour with a fork or pastry cutter. Repeat until crumbs are pea-size (like making pie crust). Add hot water from tap and stir with fork.
- Pour mixture out on lightly floured surface and knead by hand 4 minutes to form a smooth dough. Place dough back in bowl and cover with a lightweight dishtowel or plastic wrap. Let rest for 15 minutes.
- Divide dough into six equal balls and roll between palms until ball is as smooth as possible.
- Cut two pieces of plastic from a grocery bag or Ziploc bag about 8 inches round (plastic wrap will not work.) Place dough in between and roll out each ball with rolling pin. Form a thin circle (about 7 inches across). Save plastic for future use. Or place tortilla in a tortilla press (found at most kitchen stores). Set the dough in between the 2 pieces of plastic and press down with the tortilla press.
- Preheat frying pan over medium high heat or heat electric griddle to 350º (preferably non-stick). Place tortilla in hot pan or griddle and cook for 1 minute or until small air bubbles appear. Flip over and cook for 1-2 minutes.
- During third minute, tortilla will usually puff up and deflate. Small browned spots will form on surface. Remove to a plate to cool. Can also be frozen for future use.
RECIPE NOTES
You can serve these homemade tortillas with tacos, burritos, taquitos, enchiladas or on the side of almost any Mexican dish.
VARIATIONS
Serve with cinnamon and sugar. Make cheese crisps by placing tortilla on baking sheet and put under the broiler. Heat one side, turn over and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Melt and serve.
