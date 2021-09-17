Carnton Bootlegger’s Bash - Featuring a "Bootlegger's Cherry Bomb"

  •  1.5oz Ole Smoky Hunch Punch Moonshine
  • .5oz freshly squeezed lime juic.5oz simple syrup
  • .5 of grenadine
  1. Fill with soda water
  2. Serve on the rocks
  3. Garnish with a 100 proof Ole Smoky Moonshine Cherry and a lime wedge

