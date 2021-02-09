Recipe: Elderberry Ginger Mule Updated 32 min ago Updated 32 min ago | Posted on Feb 9, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Valentine's Day Recipe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1.5 Oz. Kettle One1 Oz. St. Germain2 Oz. Sw. N Sour Mix (Infused with Ginger/Cucumber/Mint Overnight)2 Oz. of Ginger Beer Pour over ice-cubes in a Collin GlassCucumber and Mint Garnish.Enjoy! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ginger Mule Mint Garnish Cucumber Gastronomy Food Top 4 Headlines Metro Finance files resolution to not make parks employees pay back hazard pay Metro Finance files resolution to not make parks employees pay back hazard pay NES bills spike, customers searching for answers NES bills spike, customers searching for answers PD: 19-year-old dead, another injured after shooting at short term rental in Nashville PD: 19-year-old dead, another injured after shooting at short term rental in Nashville "Be awesome"; 16-year-old with terminal diagnosis looks to inspire others to live life to its fullest "Be awesome"; 16-year-old with terminal diagnosis looks to inspire others to live life to its fullest Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRecovered from COVID-19 but having new taste and smell issues? Here’s what you should knowVanderbilt administering 'game-changing' COVID-19 treatmentMorgan Wallen faces backlash over using racial slurDog who went missing after crash reunites with familyFemale soldiers at Fort Campbell describe punishment and shame after coming forward with sexual assault claimsMetro Police investigating self-defense claim in shooting after YouTube prank goes wrongMetro Police identify teen shot, killed in AntiochU-HAUL: Tennessee no.1 growth state of 2020; Californians climb list of new residentsMorgan Wallen sales surge amid controversyNashville NAACP invites Morgan Wallen to have conversation after racial slur video Videos
