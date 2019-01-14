Honey Hot Block
Pitmaster Shane Nasby
Ingredients
8 oz - Block of Cream Cheese
3/4 cup - HoneyFire Infused Honey
1/4 LB - Candied Bacon
1 Sleeve of Crackers
Brown sugar to taste
Candied Bacon
Cook bacon on a sheet pan at 300 degrees for 12 minutes,
Pull and add brown sugar & honey and then bake an additional 5 minutes
