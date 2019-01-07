Serves 2-4
1 Head Boston Bibb Lettuce
2 Heads Fresh Leaf Lettuce (such as Baby Romaine, Butterhead, Red or Green Oak leaf)
1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, halved
1 seedless Cucumber, cut into ¼ inch thick half moons
1 cup Sunflower Sprouts
¼ cup Sunflower Seeds
- In a bowl add tomatoes and cucumber, salt liberally, toss and let sit for 5 minutes.
- In a large serving bowl arrange cut pieces of lettuce in an even layer and top with dressing to your liking.
- Place cucumbers and tomatoes on top of lettuce following by sunflower sprout and seeds.
Dressing:
1 Avocado
1/3 cup fresh Tarragon, chopped
2 Tablespoons Parsley, chopped
2 Table spoons Chives, chopped
1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
2 Tablespoons Tahini
½ teaspoon Garlic, chopped finely
½ cup Olive Oil
1 teaspoon Salt
- Place roughly chopped avocado, chopped herbs, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, salt and ¼ cup of water in blender.
- Blend for one minute and slowly add olive oil into dressing.
- Check for salt. Mixture will be very smooth, add more water if needed.
