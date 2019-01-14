Ingredients
1.25oz Old Forester 86
.75oz Lairds Apple Brandy
.25 Nonino
.25 oz Montenegro
1 barspoon simple syrup
3 dashes Peychaud's Bitters
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir for 10 seconds.
2. Strain over ice into a rocks glass.
3. Spray orange essential oil and garnish with a mint bouquet.
