Fig and goat cheese wontons - yield 20 wontons
1 lb - goat cheese
1/2 cup - candied dried figs (chopped)
20 wonton wrappers
as needed - cold water
2 cups - canola oil (or equivalent for frying)
-combine figs and goat cheese in food processor
-pulse ingredients until fully combined
-spoon mixture (about 1 tablespoon) into middle of wonton wrapper
-starting at the corner, roll wrapper tightly around fig mixture
-fold in side corners
-brush ending corner with water (this will help your wonton wrapper stick to itself) and fold wonton completely over
-freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight
-fry in 325 degree canola oil for 6-8 minutes, flipping halfway through
-allow to cool and enjoy!
