Eggplant Parmigiana
- 1 medium eggplant
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Olive oil for sautéing
- 2 cups tomato sauce (see below)
- 8 ounces mozzarella, sliced
- ½ cup grated parmesan
Tomato Sauce:
- olive oil for sautéing
- 1 small onion, peeled and diced
- 1 15-ounce or 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- salt & pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Peel eggplant with a potato peeler or paring knife to remove the thin purply skin. Cut eggplant into 1/4-inch rounds.
Place the beaten egg in a medium shallow bowl, season with salt and pepper. Heat 3-4 tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan. When hot, dip eggplant slices in egg, and fry until golden on each side, about 3-4 minutes. Repeat with the rest of the slices, adding more olive oil to the pan if needed. Drain slices on a paper-towel-lined plate or pan.
Meanwhile make the sauce: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium saucepan. Add onion. Cook 2-3 minutes until softened (add a splash of wine ** optional). Add tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer 8-10 minutes.
Add a thin layer of tomato sauce to a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish (or similar). Place one layer of eggplant slices at bottom. Coat lightly with tomato sauce. Sprinkle some grated parmesan and place sliced mozzarella. Add another layer of eggplant, coat with a little sauce, add more of the cheeses. Repeat until all the slices are used.
Bake for about 30 minutes until the casserole is bubbling and the cheeses are melted and golden. Let stand about 10-15 minutes before cutting into squares and serving.
