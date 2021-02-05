Here is the recipe for Edible Nashville's triple berry frozen yogurt:
1 1/2 cups plain or vanilla yogurt
2 cups frozen in-season berries*
3 tablespoons honey
- Combine yogurt, berries and honey in a food processor.
- Process until thick and creamy.
- Place local in-season berries on a baking sheet and freeze for an hour.
