My Dad’s Pizza Dough Recipe (makes about 2 lbs.)
5 cups flour (all-purpose)
2 teaspoons salt
2 1/4 teaspoons yeast (1 package/envelope)
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 egg
In the bowl of a stand mixer (or you can do this by hand) mix together the flour and salt. In a medium bowl or large measuring cup combine 1 1/2 cups warm water (tepid, not too hot, not too cool) with the yeast and the sugar. In a small bowl or cup mix the egg with the olive oil.
Make a well in the center of the flour. When the yeast has “bloomed” (becomes puffy) pour the yeast water in the well and pour the egg/olive oil mixture in the well. Gently stir the flour and wet ingredients to roughly combine. Then mix on a slow speed with the dough hook for about 5 minutes until silky.
Take out dough hook. Smooth a thin film of olive oil over top of dough. Flip dough so all sides have a thin film of olive oil. Cover top of bowl with a clean dry kitchen towel and place in a draft-free place to rise. Let rise about 2 hours. It should double in size.
Scoop dough out onto a work surface and cut into 6-8 pieces (use a bench scraper or knife). Roll each piece gently into a ball and wrap each ball in a pam-sprayed or lightly oiled piece of plastic. Don’t wrap too tight since dough will rise again in plastic. Let rise about an hour more.
Unwrap dough and gently press out into a circle. You can gently stretch dough by holding the center and pulling the edges out. Lightly oil the dough on both sides.
Pam spray the grill grate. Heat the grill to medium heat. In one quick-deliberate movement, lift the dough and place quickly on the grill grate. Let cook for about 3-5 minutes until grill marks appear on the underside. Flip dough over using tongs and pull off onto a plate, peel or cutting board. Place your pizza toppings on top, drizzle a little olive oil, and slide dough back onto grill for the other side to cook and the toppings to melt/cook. Using tongs, slide off finished pizza onto plate or cutting board.
Toppings:
1-2 fresh tomatoes, sliced
1 15-oz can crushed tomatoes
1 lb. mozzarella cheese, grated or sliced
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
2-3 scallions, sliced thinly
salt & pepper to taste
olive oil for drizzling
