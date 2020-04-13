Grilled Pizzas w Mozzarella, Mushrooms & Tomatoes
1 lb. fresh pizza dough, cut into 4 or more pieces for smaller pizzas
Make sure dough is at room temperature. It’s harder to handle and stretch when it’s cold. Press out into a circle. You can gently stretch dough by holding the center and pulling the edges out. Lightly oil the dough on both sides.
Pam spray the grill grate. Heat the grill to medium heat. In one quick-deliberate movement, lift the dough and place quickly on the grill grate. Let cook for about 3-5 minutes until grill marks appear on the underside. Flip dough over using tongs and pull off onto a plate, peel or cutting board. Place your pizza toppings on top, drizzle a little olive oil, and slide dough back onto grill for the other side to cook and the toppings to melt/cook. Using tongs, slide off finished pizza onto plate or cutting board.
Toppings:
1-2 fresh tomatoes, sliced
1 15-oz can crushed tomatoes
1 lb. mozzarella cheese, grated or sliced
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
2-3 scallions, sliced thinly
salt & pepper to taste
olive oil for drizzling
