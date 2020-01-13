1 Head of Cauliflower, rinsed and chopped finely (FYI, sprouted quinoa could also be used for this dish)
1-2 tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 cucumber, seeded and diced
Small bunch flat leafed parsley, chopped
1 tsp freshly chopped oregano
2-3 scallions chopped
Small bunch of dill, chopped (1-2 TBS, depending on how much dill you’d like in your dish)
1-2 tsp EVOO
Himalayan Salt and black pepper
To de-seed Tomato: Cut tomato in half. Turn upside down. Put fingers into where the seeds reside and shake. The seeds and most of the water should come right out.
To de-seed cucumber: Peel cucumber. Cut in half lengthwise. Take a spoon (actually, a grapefruit/melon spoon works best) and scrape out the seeds and dice.
To make the “couscous” (oh – some people like to call this tabbouleh, doesn’t much matter what you call it – it’s delicious), simply chop upthe cauliflower finely or use your food processor (takes very little time). Add other ingredients and blend together by hand. Either eat immediately or store in the fridge until you’re ready to enjoy
