RCJ’s SUMMER PASTA 6 – 8 Zucchini4 Tomatoes, de-seeded and diced1-2 Cloves Fresh Garlic1 tsp fresh basil1 tsp fresh oreganoHimalayan Salt to tastePepper to taste Using vegetable peeler, peel zucchini and then continue to use vegetable peeler to make zucchini ribbon noodles. Do not use the seeded part of the zucchini. You can save this for making burgers, juicing or compost. At this point, I like to mix a little Himalayan Salt in the zucchini and let it sit in a colander in the sink to drain off some of the liquid, otherwise, you may get a very watery dish. I also blot it with some paper towels just before I combine the zucchini with the other ingredients, just to get off any excess liquid. In bowl combine: seeded tomatoes, garlic (run through a garlic press or chop finely. I usually prefer using a garlic press because it really emulsifies the garlic and you have flavor, not chunks, but that is my preference), Himalayan salt & Pepper, fresh basil (finely chopped) and fresh oregano (finely chopped). Blend all ingredients and serve. You CAN use a drizzle of EVOO if you’d like, as it can add a nice flavor and texture, but it is not necessary.