Batter:
1 cup flour
1 cup milk
1tsp Lemon juice
1 tablespoon flaxseed
Other ingredients:
1can of Young Green Jackfruit
2cups of flour
1tbsp Garlic, onion, paprika
1tsp: adobo seasoning
Lemon pepper butter:
1/2 cup of butter, 1 lemon squeezed, 1sp Pepper
Heat oil in a pan on medium heat.
To make the batter, mix the milk and the lemon juice and let sit in a bowl for 2 minutes.
While that sits, add 2cups of flour to another mixing bowl and season with adobo. Add 1 cup of flour to the first bowl with milk and Lemon Pepper.
Rinse out a can of Jackfruit, shake Jackfruit to dry, then add to the first bowl of batter. Toss in the batter until it’s finely coated then toss in the flour.
Move coated Jackfruit from flour (shaking excess flour off) into the frying pan. Fry until it’s brown, flipping over to get each side if necessary.
Remove from hot oil and let drain on a paper towel. Toss in lemon pepper butter and season in adobo.
