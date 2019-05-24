This BBQ pulled turkey makes a simple and easy slow cooker dinner that can be prepared any night of the week.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 2 hours
Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes (+ 10 minutes standing time)
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 lb Kentucky Legend Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
1 1/4 cups barbecue sauce
2 tbsp mayonnaise
2 tbsp sour cream
2 tbsp cider vinegar
1 tsp grainy mustard
1 tsp honey
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 tsp each salt and pepper
4 cups coleslaw mix
1/2 cup sliced pickles
4 large tortillas (10-inch)
Directions:
- Place turkey in bowl of slow cooker. Pour barbecue sauce over top. Cover and cook on Low for 4 to 6 hours or High for 2 to 3 hours or until turkey is very tender.
- Remove from slow cooker. Let stand for 10 minutes. Shred turkey with 2 forks and return to cooking liquid in slow cooker. Set slow cooker to Warm.
- Meanwhile, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, mustard, honey, garlic, salt and pepper until blended; toss with coleslaw mix.
- Spoon pulled turkey and sauce down along center of each tortilla. Top with coleslaw and pickles.
- Fold up bottom of tortilla over filling, then fold in sides and roll up tightly like a burrito.
Tip: For a spicy kick, stir 2 chopped canned chipotle peppers into barbecue sauce before adding to slow cooker.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1 wrap
Calories 540
Fat 13g
Saturated Fat 2.5g
Cholesterol 55mg
Sodium 2940mg
Carbohydrate 74g
Fiber 3g
Sugars 35g
Protein 27g
