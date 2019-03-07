Ingredients
wet:
2 cups cold mashed potatoes
1 egg
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon sliced green onions
dry:
1 cup pancake dry mix...
for us, this base mix includes
8 ounces self-rising flour
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
*butter for cooking*
Preheat large skillet or pan on stovetop over medium heat.
Meanwhile, in large bowl, mix wet ingredients until fully incorporated. Add pancake mix to wet ingredients and, again, mix until fully incorporated.
Add 1/2 ounce of butter to heated pan and allow to melt and heat before adding batter. Once heated, use large spoon or ice cream scoop to portion batter into pan, allowing 1 inch of space between cakes. Cook until golden brown on one side (about 2 minutes), flip, and cook for another minute to 2 minutes until fully cooked through.
Serve with shaved radishes, salt, pepper, and herb cheese.
